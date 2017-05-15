Stuart Rosenthal, Publisher
The Trump administration issued a preliminary “skinny” budget proposal a few months ago, followed more recently by its official 2018 budget request to Congress. Of the many draconian cuts the budget would impose, I want to talk about two that would particularly affect older Americans were they to go into effect. These aren’t by any means the largest cuts, or even the cuts that would harm the greatest number of people. But they are significant all the same, and worth some discussion. In the budget of the Administration for Community Living (a division of the Department of Health and Human Services formerly known as the Administration on Aging, before it was
Stuart Rosenthal, Publisher
I don’t know what possessed me, but the other day, as I was contemplating what to write about this month, I got the idea of looking back to see what I wrote in my column exactly 10 years ago — in our June 2007 issue. I was struck by how timely that 10-year-old column seems to be for us today. So I am repeating it below, with this bit of introduction. Two months before my June 2007 column, I had done something rare for me at the time: namely, express an opinion on a hot political topic of the day: the war in Iraq. Not surprisingly, we received a large number of letters from readers expressing their own thoughts. What did take me by surprise was